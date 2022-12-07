Not Available

Using the Danish miniseries "Riget" (a.k.a. "The Kingdom") as a point of inspiration, master of horror Stephen King gives Kingdom Hospital a unique and menacing American touch. Kingdom is a hospital whose bizarre population includes a brilliant surgeon who lives in the basement, a nearly blind security guard and a nurse who regularly faints at the sight of blood. But when patients and staff hear the voice of a girl crying through the halls and a patient destined for life as a paraplegic miraculously recovers, they are dismissive of any suggestion of mysticism or unseen powers at their own peril. Andrew McCarthy (Monk) plays Dr. Hook, a surgeon who lives in the hospital basement. Oscar nominee Diane Ladd (Alice) is Mrs. Druse, a hypochondriac whose psychic abilities lead her to the hospital. Fellow Oscar nominee Bruce Davison (The Practice & X-Men) will play Dr. Stegman, an arrogant, but inept physician. The series is set up to play out like