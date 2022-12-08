Not Available

Diving into the planet’s waters, Kingdom Of The Oceans features astonishing footage that showcases the majesty of the underwater world. Shot at over 50 locations around the world and with eighty different species, this breath-taking four-part special offers a deeper insight into the aquatic side of nature, from the coastal shores to the open sea. With almost three quarters of the Earth’s surface covered by water, the oceans host a variety of remarkable wildlife – from the large to the tiny, and from the hunters to the hunted. Splash to the depths of the seas to experience the thrill of the chase as predators stalk their prey and get up-close with a variety of marine animals, from the gigantic blue whale to shoals of tuna, as you come one step closer to understanding the great watery unknown