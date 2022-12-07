Not Available

Set in the heart of one of the most famous locations in the world comes KINGS CROSS ER: St Vincent's Hospital, a captivating real life hospital drama premiering on Crime & Investigation Network. The fast-paced 10-part observational documentary series is filmed in one of the busiest emergency department in Australia, the world-class St Vincent's Hospital, just a stone's throw from the bustling CBD of Sydney as well as its entertainment hub, Kings Cross. Each 30 minute episode of KINGS CROSS ER: St Vincent's Hospital follows an extraordinary team doctors, nurses and specialist consultants, lead by the longest-serving Emergency Department director in Australia, Gordian Fulde, as they pull together to deal with the frenetic pace of Australia's most unique emergency ward. From performing life-saving surgery, to treating multiple stab wounds, gun shot injuries, alcohol-fuelled head traumas, drug overdoses, car crash casualties and everything inbetween, there's nothing this hi-calibre team cannot handle. The work is exhilarating and exhausting and the pace, relentless. It is often said that there is nothing that can make a St Vincent's ER doctor blush - they have literally seen it all. It is the ER's proximity to the heart of the city and to its darker side that provides both the sheer volume of cases and eye-opening reality for the most diverse patient population of any emergency department in the country. St Vincent's is the place where where James Packer landed when he was flung from his horse, where John Ibrahim was treated after he was stabbed, where Marianne Faithfull was treated after her overdose and where Kerry Packer came after his heart attack. Through its doors walk everyone from rock stars to celebrities, business moguls and the homeless – and all are in need of urgent care. KINGS CROSS ER: St Vincent's Hospital opens up a window into a world of medicine that is fascinating, challenging, uplifting and sometimes even humorous.