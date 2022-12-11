Not Available

Kings of Atlantis is a thrilling, fun, and epic animated series that follows the two deposed, young monarchs of the vast underwater city of Atlantis, Cody and Joe, as they seek to overthrow the brutal usurper of their kingdom, reclaim their birthright, and protect their people from his cruel reign. Each 11-minute episode will find Cody and Joe, alongside a persistent cast of misfit Atlanteans, heading on fantasy-themed underwater adventures both inside and outside the city of Atlantis, as they are pursued by the evil forces of King Phaeton. Along the way, they’ll encounter the value of friendship with all kinds of people, feel the corruption of monarchy, discover the truth of their origins, and eventually learn that just because they were once kings, doesn’t mean they can’t be something more.