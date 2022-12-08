Not Available

Humans are taking engineering to new heights and depths – which could only have been dreamed of - until now. The second series of 'Kings of Construction', profiles more of the most ambitious architectural projects of our time. This must see six part series tells the story of more of the most ambitious and ground-breaking large-scale 21st-century construction projects, from the first new Subway station in New York City since the beginning of the 20th century, to forging a tunnel through the previously impenetrable Hallandsas Ridge in Sweden. Viewers will learn about the projects, the obstacles, and the personalities behind the incredible visions.