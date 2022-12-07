Kings of Portugal

Not Available

These exceptional series present us the complete story since the foundation of Portugal, with D.Afonso Henriques, until the fall of the Monarchy, 5 October 1910. Portugal had 35 Kings, representing 4 dinasties. These series, with 35 episodes, dedicate one hour or more, for each of Portugal's kings. Presents the biography of each king, their steps to success or demise, the figures and the most important facts of their time. This information is complemented by the participation of high figures in modern Portugal, from teachers to scientific discoverers.