Kings of the Wild brings together Josh James, a hardcore hunter from the backwoods of New Zealand, and Matt Tebbutt, a British chef who lives for fine food and loves foraging for wild ingredients. The two couldn’t be more different, but these unlikely buddies have set themselves an ambitious goal to travel to some of the toughest environments on Earth and prove in just seven days that they can rustle up incredible food from the least likely of ingredients.