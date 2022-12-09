Not Available

​A group of school children embark on a new challenge in Kings & Queens Of Speech, a brand new series that follows kids from schools across the country whose lives are transformed through a debating competition. The show will see Sky 1 visit schools across the UK, charting the journeys of students as they make their way through a debating tournament. Transforming teenagers into confident young adults, Debate Mate mentors will challenge teams of students to become first-class debaters, building their confidence and developing life changing communication skills. The winning teams from each school will then be brought together for the first time, competing head to head in a debating competition in front of a panel of judges. The finalists compete in a knockout tournament until one team are crowned the Kings & Queens of Speech 2014. A collaboration with Debate Mate, a a revolutionary educational charity that works with nearly 250 schools nationwide and has helped 15,000 disadvantaged young people to find their voice through debate, Kings & Queens Of Speech is a joyful, uplifting and heartfelt look at the potential that can be unleashed in young adults today.