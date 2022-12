Not Available

A century has passed since King Kyle of the Orvelia kingdom destroyed the fierce demon lord Angmund, restoring peace to the lands. Now in a time of peace, the apprentice knight Kasel enjoys his life without worry. His fate begins to change, however, with news of demon appearances infesting the neighborhood. Guided by a wise man, Kasel finds friends he can rely on and sets off on his mission to seek a holy sword, capable of slaying his newfound enemies.