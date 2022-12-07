Kin'iro no Corda: Primo Passo

Not Available

Kahoko Hino is a student at Seiso Academy, one with an ordinary life. One day, Lili - the mischievous musical fairy who had blessed the original founder of the school - finds Kahoko running late to class. Delighted that she is able to see him, Lilli grants Kahoko a magical violin, and a place in the school's annual musical competition, which many students in the music department die to partake in. Kahoko refuses, only to be pressed on by the fairy, who constantly nags her until she finally gives way to his pleading. She reluctantly accepts the instrument. As she practices her pieces, Kahoko is amazed that she can play any piece on the violin as long as she knows the tune and plays it with her heart.She later gets more attached to the surrounding boys in the competition. 'La Corda d'oro' literally translates to 'the rope of gold', but it is taken into consideration as 'the golden string'. Primo Passo means 'first step', while Secondo Passo means 'second step'.