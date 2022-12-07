Not Available

Kink takes viewers on an intimate journey into the lives of people living on the sexual edge; exploring love, pain and pleasure in a groundbreaking documentary series. The subjects profiled in KINK embrace their sexual fantasies – and aren’t afraid to share them. Unashamedly inviting the cameras into their private lives, they reveal their innermost feelings with extraordinary emotional courage. Each fast-paced episode digs deeper into their stories -- their childhoods, their daily routines, the rituals and accoutrements of their sexual practices. Using hand-held digital cameras and available light, KINK takes viewers into the world of dungeons and fetish parties, masters and slaves, tops and bottoms, cross-dressers and the transgendered. For some, pleasure comes through pain, submission means empowerment and abandoning gender leads to freedom. The subjects of KINK reveal themselves as thoughtful, articulate, strong, vulnerable and, above all, accepting of themselves and their desires.