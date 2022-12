Not Available

Kinnikuman (Suguru Kinniku) is a clumsy fool of a superhero. Finding out he is the missing prince of the planet Kinniku, known for the greatest superheroes in the universe, he must prove himself worthy of the throne. To do so, he enters into wrestling competitions and tournaments, showcasing a wide array of villains such as Ramenman, Buffaloman and Warsman and decidedly arrogant heroes like Terryman and Robin Mask. Can this hopeless buffoon really secure the throne?