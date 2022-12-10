Kinoshita Keisuke Hour 3 Nin Kazoku

Not Available

A popular home drama that recorded the highest audience rating ever on TBS. It depicts an adult love that begins with a chance encounter and a heartwarming exchange of a family of three. The story unfolds with episodes full of romance and humor, centered on the interaction between the Shibata family, which is full of men, and the Inaba family, which is full of women. The first script of a serial drama by Taichi Yamada. In the 1960s, as big family dramas became popular, it became a hot topic that the world of single fathers and single mothers was depicted realistically.