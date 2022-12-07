Kirakira Kenshui

Not Available

Adapted from a popular blog, this drama follows the comical struggles and growth of an intern doctor, Usako, played by Konishi Manami in her first lead role. While Wentz Eiji stars as a male nursing aide to Usako, who falls in love with her. Intern doctor, Usako meet an ill child on the way to the very first day of her work. Hastily, she takes the child to her hospital, however the hospital is too crowded and Usako falls into a panic. Confused, Usako is unable to do anything helpful. Right then, Mikako (Ryo), a beautiful doctor appears and does a quick and appropriate treatment. Usako is relieved with the situation, however she suddenly realizes that she is late to work. She hurriedly runs to her trainer doctor, Itabashi (Terajima Susumu - appears in episode 1 only), in the pediatrics department, and gets yelled at. To make matters worse, she is even looked down from patients (kids) as a layperson. Usako offers her arm for an injection practice for a nurse trainee, gets suspected of having affair with her boss… There seems to be no peaceful days for her. One day, she gets high fever of 40 degrees (Celsius), and is forced to overcome various troubles with a high fever. Will she be able to fulfill her duty and become a proper doctor?! Challenging days for the doctor intern Usako have only started!