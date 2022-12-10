Kirameki☆Project

Not Available

A small European island country is under constant threat of invasion from its neighboring countries using giant robots. They are ruled by three princesses, Krone, the eldest, has a team of guys who are happy to fight for her, but they do not. Nene, the youngest daughter, wears a special outfit that allows her to fight. Kana, the middle child, has designed a secret weapon in the fight: Junerin, a 60 meter tall robot that resembles a petite French doll. Kana didn't want her to fight but Junerin must do so to save her country.