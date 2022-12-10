Kiratto Pri☆chan

Not Available

PriChan is a channel where anyone can become an idol! Every girl dreams about producing her own sparkling, exciting channel and becoming a popular PriChan Idol! First-years at Kirarigaoka Middle School, Momoyama Mirai and Moegi Emo, end up making their own PriChan debut out of a feeling of rivalry towards their classmate, the PriChan Idol Akagi Anna. Bringing the knowledgeable straight-A student Aoba Rinka into their group, they begin to craft their new channel while dreaming about becoming PriChan Idols!