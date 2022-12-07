Kiraware Matsuko no Issho

Not Available

A dark melodrama about a woman whose life descends into a downward spiral due to love, ill fate and recklessness. It’s 2006. The dead body of 56-year old Kawajiri Matsuko (Uchiyama Rina), is found in a downtown apartment where she lived alone. Asuka (Suzuki Emi) is surprised that she had an aunt by the name of Matsuko. Her father tells Asuka to clean up Matsuko’s place. In Matsuko’s trash-filled room, Asuka discovers a photograph.Why did someone, surrounded by her family looking so happy, had to be killed?Asuka starts to follow Matsuko’s life. It’s 1973. After graduating from a national university, Matsuko became a junior high school teacher. During a school trip, she covered up for a student who was caught stealing. But she suffered disgrace for her actions and was expelled from school. Driven into a corner, Matsuko choked her physically weak sister Kumi (Watanabe Natsuna) to death and fled from the house she was born and brought up in. Matsuko’s father, Kozo (Shiomi Sansei), always doted on Kumi while he was severely strict with Matsuko. However, this was just the beginning of the downfall of a woman named Matsuko Kawajiri...