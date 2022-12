Not Available

The beauty Chisato Takatsukasa thinks that every guy that gets close to his only son, Riju just wants to take advantage of him. He is constantly chasing away the friends and potential suitors that Riju brings home; although, there is one guy who just refuses to give up, or so it seems, until it is Chisato who gets professed to. What happens between the beautiful father, the son, and his best friend is anyone's guess.