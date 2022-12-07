Not Available

A&E presents "Kirstie Alley's Big Life" a new real-life series that will chronicle the extraordinary life of Golden Globe and two-time Emmy winner Kirstie Alley from her journey with her weight loss program to her life as a single mother trying to raise two normal teenagers in the Hollywood spotlight. The series premieres Sunday, March 21 at 10PM ET/PT with back-to-back episodes. Many people remember Kirstie as a Romulan-Vulcan officer in "Star Trek II", a sexy Emmy-winner as Rebecca Howe in "Cheers", the star of blockbuster films "Look Who's Talking" and "Drop Dead Gorgeous" and of course, for her star turns in "Veronica's Closet" and "Fat Actress". For three decades Kirstie has been making headlines and staying in the forefront of the American conscience. Now, she's granting her fans unprecedented access inside her life... and what a life it is.