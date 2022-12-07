Kirstie & Phil's Perfect Christmas

Not Available

Kirstie and Phil's Perfect Christmas inspires people to do something different this Christmas. From decorations and presents to food and drink, whether it's a party for children, a soiree for grown-ups, the actual day itself, or the ultimate New Year's knees up, Kirstie and Phil have it covered. Phil seeks out the best of Britain's present, decorations, and food producers; and road tests the top toys and gadgets. Kirstie shares a few crafty tricks of her own, while also learning how to create personalised gifts, traditional decorations, and fantastic Christmas party food, from jelly treats to a last-minute Christmas cake.