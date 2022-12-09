Kirstie's Handmade Christmas

Not Available

This Christmas, Kirstie is revving up for a big festive make off with a sleigh full of crafts to transform her Devon house Meadowgate and her Christmas present list. In this programme, Kirstie will be showing us how to make decorations and gifts in time for the big day, everything from vintage fabric garlands to snow globes and leather bound notebooks. And to throw herself into the most festive of spirits she's heading on a fairy tale trip across the Atlantic to a city renowned for it’s glittering Christmas atmosphere… New York. In the big apple she’ll be learning new crafts, shopping in the city's amazing Christmas markets, and meeting a local family who take the tradition of festive decoration to a level only ever seen in the movies! When the house is dressed and the presents are wrapped, Kirstie will be putting on a fantastical feast for some very special guests she met in the summer.