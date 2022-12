Not Available

In her six-part series Kirstie's Vintage Home, the queen of crafts, Kirstie Allsopp, invites hopeless households to her own vintage café to teach them new skills to inject a bit of style into their homes. Her 'students' are severely lacking in the homemaking skills department - whether they live in a cluttered hell or a characterless utilitarian box, they are all in need of a bit of vintage craft magic from Kirstie and her team.