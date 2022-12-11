Kisah Cinta Rumi

Not Available

Since childhood, Mika was taught by her father, Mahmud to earn a living by any means. Mika is caught up in illegal activities for the sake of her family's livelihood. Growing up in Chow Kit, Mika often spent time on the streets and befriended naughty boys. Runisa, a 23 -year -old girl disagrees with her mother and sister who are very concerned about status. An unplanned meeting between Mika and Runisa has instilled a sense of love between the two of them. Madam Haniza, Runisa's mother tries to separate this young couple.