Taliw is a cute, lively yet clumsy girl who has a crush on a popular genius, Tenten, a new student with an IQ of 200. Tenten has just returned from Japan with his family. How will Taliw deal with her feelings towards Tenten? Sometimes, he treats her kindly and cares about her; and other times he teases and embarrasses her in front of all their peers. Is it Taliw's good luck or bad luck that their parents are close friends? Is it good luck or bad luck that Taliw's house was destroyed leaving her forced to move in with Tenten? Taliw only has feelings for Tenten but her good friend King fell for her and is trying his best to take her heart. Taliw also has a love-rival, Namkang, a girl who is taller, more beautiful, and brighter than her. Namkang seems to be the perfect person for Tenten. What Taliw will do with this situation?