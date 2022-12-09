Not Available

Kiss Me First

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Balloon Entertainment

Leila is a lonely 17 year old girl addicted to a fictional online gaming site called Agora. While playing on the platform, Leila meets Tess, a cool and confident party girl who harbours a dark secret. In the real world, the two girls become friends, but after Tess disappears Leila decides to assume her friend's identity and in doing so is quickly drawn into unravelling the mystery behind her disappearance.

Cast

Tallulah Rose HaddonLeila / Shadowfax
Simona BrownTess / Mania
Matthew BeardAdrian
Matthew AubreyJonty

