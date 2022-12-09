Kiss Me First

Not Available

Leila is a lonely 17 year old girl addicted to a fictional online gaming site called Agora. While playing on the platform, Leila meets Tess, a cool and confident party girl who harbours a dark secret. In the real world, the two girls become friends, but after Tess disappears Leila decides to assume her friend's identity and in doing so is quickly drawn into unravelling the mystery behind her disappearance.