Kiss that Kills

  • Drama

Otaro Dojima works as a popular host. Because of a past incident, he believes that love makes people unhappy. He now only pursues money and power. A mysterious woman appears in front of Otaro Dojima. The mysterious woman has a pale face with red lips. She kisses him and he dies, but the next moment he regains consciousness. He realizes he is now 7 days in the past. The mysterious woman also follows him. Due to her kiss, Otaro Dojima dies and goes back to the past over and over again.

