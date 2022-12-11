Kiss The Series

Not Available

Sandee is a university student who is often surrounded with male friends and considered to be their buddy. One morning, she wakes up only to find herself naked in Thada's bed, who is one of her friends. Confused and shocked, they cannot remember whether they did anything during the night because they were both drunk. Now they are trying to hide this from their other friends because they do not want to destroy their friendship. However, it seems that you cannot hide falling in love forever...