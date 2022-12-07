Not Available

Danny Swift narrowly escapes a prison sentence by taking a job as a commis-chef in a top Glaswegian restaurant. The language is coarse and some of Danny’s co-workers are decidedly shady to say the least, but the team is pushed to the height of its ability, under the watchful eye of the chef, nick (Izzard). However, with a morally-questionable probation officer, extorting customer and a group of restaurant critics about to strike, Danny so finds out that his oddball work colleagues are the least of his problems.