Kitchen Casino ups the ante of cooking competitions, bringing together four talented chefs in a high-stakes game of chance that is all about skill, speed and adaptability. With one eye on the ticking clock, competitors have to outcook and outsmart their competition in three casino-themed challenges — slots, poker and roulette — for a chance to win a $30,000 jackpot. Chefs at the top of their game should be able to make magic with whatever Lady Luck puts in front of them, but these competitors will have to double-down on their skills or risk being eighty-sixed. Place your bets!