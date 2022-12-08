Not Available

When it comes to a kitchen, renovation can literally bring down the house. Homeowners want a showplace but often end up overwhelmed, out of money and frustrated with the process of overhauling their kitchen. On DIY Network's Kitchen Impossible, carpenter and electrician Marc Bartolomeo works with homeowners to achieve the kitchen they've always wanted. But getting the job done right can mean changing plans or ripping out existing construction. Our cameras are there to capture the twists and turns that come with home improvement. In the end, Marc shows homeowners that with a little work and ingenuity, getting their dream kitchen is never impossible.