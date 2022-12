Not Available

Host Curtis Stone ratchets up the heat in Kitchen Inferno, where the game is simple — outcook a chain of increasingly skilled chefs to advance — but the stakes are red-hot. With each victory the contestants face a pivotal choice: Take the money and run, or risk it all for a chance to win up to $25,000. If they lose, though, they'll watch their winnings go up in smoke and leave with nothing. Can these chefs cook their way through the blazing competition for the ultimate prize?