KITE Liberator is an American-released, Japanese-produced direct-to-video anime film and sequel to Kite. It was also adapted as a manga serialized in Comic Valkyrie magazine. The online rights to the film were acquired by Sony Pictures, but the home video rights belong to Anime Works. Unlike the first film, Kite Liberator does not have any sex scenes at all, and includes a different cast of characters. It was released on March 14, 2008 and bundled with Kite: Director's Cut.