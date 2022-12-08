Not Available

We proudly present your very own brand shining new lifestyle programme that is here to kick start your weekend. Whether we teach you a new DIY trick, help you start that untouched health resolution or insipre you to try your hand in the garden, we have something to cater for everyone. Hosts Miriama Kamo and renowned chef Michael Van de Elzan, joined by the Kiwi Living, team will share practical tips inspiring you to try something new and make the most of your weekend. We present the best of New Zealand's food, travel, living spaces, health and well-being, fashion and the outdoors.