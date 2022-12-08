Not Available

Kiwis At War

Kiwis At War shares incredible tales of New Zealand spies, escape artists, survivors and heroes. Each episode tells the story of one brave Kiwi from World War Two and describes their daring and bravery. The series features several Kiwi soldiers and pilots who were awarded rare honours for the work they undertook and features true and exciting tales from some of our very own heroes such as a fighter pilot who was shot down over France, New Zealand's own lady spy, Nancy Wake, and NZ's most famous military hero Charles Upham.

