Kizzy is the name given to the 1976 BBC adaptation of Rumer Godden's novel The Diddakoi. It starred Vanessa Furst as Kizzy. It is the story of an orphan traveller or Romani girl called Kizzy, who faces persecution, grief and loss in a hostile, close-knit village community. This is a moving tale of human fallibility and sorrow, but also of strength, courage and redemption. It was dramatised as a television serial, Kizzy, which was produced by Dorothea Brooking for the BBC, with Vanessa Furst as Kizzy. The novel has been republished under the title Gypsy Girl, and has been adapted as a BBC radio drama of the same name. This adaptation features Nisa Cole.[2]