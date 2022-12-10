Kjør meg til OL

Not Available

Without a driver's license, Magnus Devold and his car will travel from Norway to South Korea to reach the opening of the Pyeongchang Olympics in this new program; "Drive me to the Olympics". The 20,000 kilometer long drive becomes a travel program out of the ordinary. To complete the journey, Magnus is dependent on driver assistance from casual people on the road. But with arbitrary people behind the wheel it's not easy to plan all the details. Is Magnus able to persuade enough random people to transport him to Pyeongchang on time?