Klondike (2014)

Not Available

Klondike is an event mini-series of epic proportion inspired by the true stories of those who hunted for wealth and battled for survival in the brutal Yukon Territory. At the center of the action are Bill Haskell and Byron Epstein – childhood best friends who risk everything to pursue their dream of striking it rich during the 1890’s gold rush. Lured into this treacherous landscape by the prospect of riches, they endure the unforgiving elements and discover that the deadliest threats are always human.