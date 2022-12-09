Not Available

Ready to conquer the West Coast with a brand new vibe, best-selling recording artist and Love & Hip Hop Atlanta breakout star K. Michelle returns for Season 2 of “K. Michelle: My Life”. K. Michelle refuses to be restrained by location or genre of music, so radically changing both, she and her best friend Jonathan touch down in Los Angeles with hopes of finding new inspiration and revolutionizing her sound. With K. Michelle prepared to burst onto the mainstream music scene, and propel herself to super stardom, her label gives her a tight deadline to record an all-new album. As she creates new music, K. Michelle must balance work with her personal life. But with the pressures and drama that still linger from her past, will all of this prove to be too much?