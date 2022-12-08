Knife Fight

Not Available

Don't worry, this show isn't as violent as the title makes it appear. These ``knife fights'' take place after hours in the kitchen of The Gorbals, a downtown Los Angeles restaurant owned by show host and former "Top Chef'' winner Ilan Hall. Each episode features two culinary battles -- billed as the undercard and the title bout -- with each pitting two of the city's most exciting chefs against each other in a competition during which they must make at least two dishes in one hour using a combination of two or three secret ingredients. Joining the combatants in the kitchen is a rowdy crowd of friends, family, celebrities and restaurant critics who cheer and heckle the chefs during the tense battle. Judging each battle is a three-person panel that includes Hall and two rotating spots featuring celebrities and food experts. Because this is a televised competition series, there must be a big prize for the winners, right? No. To paraphrase Hall, it's all about a genuine love of food.