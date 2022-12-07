Knight Rider (2008)

Not Available

24 year-old Stanford University Ph.D. candidate Sarah Graiman is set to follow in her genius father Charles' footsteps. Her life takes a dramatic turn when men try to abduct her. She receives a mysterious phone call from KITT, a car of her father's creation, letting her know that her father is in danger. Sarah and KITT set off to recruit her childhood friend Mike Tracer into helping them figure out who has her father and is trying to steal KITT. Mike, having just returned from serving in Iraq, is jaded and reluctant to help, but eventually agrees.