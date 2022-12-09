Not Available

A fierce warrior-class emerges in medieval Europe around 1000 years ago: the knights. They live brutal lives, glorified by tales of chivalry and courtly love that have left us with a skewed idea of knighthood. In reality, it’s a world of freezing castles and violent battles, where joust competitions, fair maidens and the crusades are the latest fads. Manners and gallantry are everything and their abuse can end in deadly duels. This elegant and exciting 3-part series evokes the time of the knights in a unique and intimate rollercoaster ride of individual lives set in the wider context of medieval Europe. Their stories are told in gripping reenactments, illustrated by stunning CGI and explored with engaging documentary sequences. From ZDF Germany, in German with English Subtitles.