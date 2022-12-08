Knights of Mayhem

Not Available

A group of modern-day Lancelots and Galahads are donning suits of heavy armor and wielding solid wooden lances, intent on transforming medieval jousting from a staged re-enactment into a full-fledged professional sport. Led by Charlie Andrews, the founder of the Ultimate Jousting Championship organization and the reigning world champion, the knights head into battle in competitions across the United States, knowing full well, as Andrews says, ``you could get killed, and that is a reality.'' But that hasn't stopped Andrews from pursuing his dream of taking professional jousting to the masses, and this series chronicles his efforts, including how he must train a troupe of knights who have the strength, dedication and guts to fight for the championship.