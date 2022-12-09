Not Available

Knit and Crochet Now! highlights two of the craft world's most popular pastimes. This entertaining series, hosted by Bret Bara, editor of Crochet Today magazine, features the top designers and experts in the field. In each episode, a rotating cast of guests demonstrates the most popular techniques for creating lace, purses, multicolored patterns, felting, socks and many other items. Field pieces also highlight the latest industry news, the best knitting and crochet blogs and include interviews with the top artists in color and apparel design. In each episode, two talented and experienced needle artists — one knitting and one crochet expert — provide detailed instruction on a variety of projects.