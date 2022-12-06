Not Available

Welcome to the Knock First guide at TV Tome. KNOCK FIRST is a lightning fast, half-hour, do-it-yourself show where contestants transform their outdated rooms into kickin' pads. The magic happens during a two-day, all night party with their best friends, a hip young designer and two totally handy carpenters. The contestant's friends arrive just as the Knock First Party Bus rolls in. The parents are whisked out for the weekend so that the contestant has total control over what happens to their lair. They take the designer on a tour of the existing room, highlighting specific design considerations. The the designer presents a plan for the new room and the hard work begins. Supervised and assisted by the Knock First Crew, the contestant's friend's help to strip, rip, paint and prime the room. Then, the contestant and the designer will head out to the "vision wall" onboard the bus, and via an internet-capable cell phone, send snapshots back to their posse, receiving an IM "th