Knock Out Girl

Windy is the daughter of Mr. Barja, the owner of the Sasana Macan Arena. Life is only with his father. Windy has an affair with Dirga, a mainstay boxer from Mr Barja's Sasana Macan Arena. Circumstances that were fine, turned out to be a problem when bad news about Dirga who would betray Sasana Macan Arena circulated in his life. This condition forced Windy to be ready to face all the possibilities that would occur in his relationship with his father, also with his beloved Dirga.