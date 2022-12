Not Available

In the distant future, the Earth is split in two. The southern hemisphere is in another dimension, while the people of the northern hemisphere develop the ability to morph into humanoid beasts. Three unlikely companions, Wan, Bud, and Mei-Mer, along with Tuttle and Yuni, must find the legendary Gaia before their human enemies do. Fortunately for the beasts, they have the mighty machines called Jinns: the Earth Totem, Sky Totem, and Sea Totem, which form the powerful God Totem.