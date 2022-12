Not Available

Kobayashi is so Cute It Hurts!! The manga's story revolves around twin brother and sister Mitsuru and Megumu Kobayashi who switch places and attend the other sibling's school. Things get strange when Megumu realizes that the school that her popular brother Mitsuru had been going to was in fact a school for delinquents. When attacked by a group of bullies, she meets a mysterious boy with an eye patch.