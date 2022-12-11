Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon S Mini

Not Available

As Tooru continues on her quest to become the greatest maid and Kanna Kamui fully immerses in her life as an elementary school student, there is not a dull day in the Kobayashi household with mischief being a daily staple. On one such day, however, a massive landslide is spotted on the hill where Kobayashi and Tooru first met—a clear display of a dragon's might. When none of the dragons they know claim responsibility, the perpetrator herself descends from the skies: Ilulu, the radical Chaos Dragon with monstrous power rivaling that of Tooru.