Kobo Tabata lives in a typical Japanese family. His father is a normal salary-man, his mother's a typical housewife, his grandparents (from his mother's side) help to take care of the family and it's pets, and his uncle's a slightly obese high school teacher. Still, they manage to find odd situations that sometimes arise due to Kobo's growing up process or simply because of their own habits and misunderstandings.