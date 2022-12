Not Available

A Kockásfülű nyúl (The rabbit with checkered ears) was the title of a 26-episode Hungarian animated children's series produced in 1978 in the studios of PannóniaFilm. Created by the acclaimed children's literature writer and graphic artist Veronika Marék and animator Zsolt Richly, its protagonist, the rabbit with checkered ears quickly became one of the most prolific mascots of Hungarian animation.